Knoxville Writers' Guild to host Open Mic Night July 6
Knoxville Writers' Guild will host its popular annual Open Mic Night on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. Participants should bring a three-minute segment of their work to read onstage. The event, which is open to the public, will be in the Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Ave., Knoxville.
