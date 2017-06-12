Knoxville woman, utility company at o...

Knoxville woman, utility company at odds over damage to home from live power line

A Knoxville homeowner is wondering who is at fault if utility company equipment fails - the company or the customer - after a live power line fell at her home and she had to pay $10,000 for repairs. Carol Osborne was away from home on April 9. When she got home, both the power and water were out and there was a lot of other damage.

