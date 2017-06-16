Knoxville summit hopes to reduce violence-related deaths among boys, young men of color
Now in its fourth year, the program is continuing its mission to address opportunity gaps and eliminate violence-related deaths among boys and young men of color. This year's summit is from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Pellissippi State Community College's Magnolia Campus, located at 1610 E. Magnolia Avenue.
