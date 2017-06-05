Knoxville students return home after Safety Patrol trip in Washington D.C.
Nearly 1,000 fifth graders from Knox County schools arrived home Monday after spending the weekend in Washington D.C. The annual Safety Patrol trip is a reward for students who demonstrate leadership in school. Their adventure began bright and early at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville on Friday morning, where 24 buses were loaded up with students and their chaperones.
