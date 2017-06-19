Knoxville Police: Man died in quarry swim
A Knoxville man tried to go swimming in a local quarry Sunday, with disastrous results, according to Knoxville Police Department. According to a KPD release, KPD, Knoxville Fire Department, AMR ambulance service and Knoxville Rescue Squad responded to a possible drowning call at Fort Dickerson Quarry around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses on the scene said they saw a man - later identified as Smith- leap from a high cliff into the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vincent Andreula
|2 hr
|Hmmmm
|1
|Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM
|5 hr
|The Clapper
|4
|bikers against child abuse (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|LUKE
|17
|Knoxville Mercury
|8 hr
|Frances the Talki...
|24
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|21 hr
|Frances Mule
|194
|Radio Stations
|Mon
|The Hurricane
|82
|Do you smell that?
|Mon
|Phil Williams
|17
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC