Knoxville Police: Man died in quarry swim

A Knoxville man tried to go swimming in a local quarry Sunday, with disastrous results, according to Knoxville Police Department. According to a KPD release, KPD, Knoxville Fire Department, AMR ambulance service and Knoxville Rescue Squad responded to a possible drowning call at Fort Dickerson Quarry around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses on the scene said they saw a man - later identified as Smith- leap from a high cliff into the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.