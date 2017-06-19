Knoxville Police: Man died in quarry ...

Knoxville Police: Man died in quarry swim

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A Knoxville man tried to go swimming in a local quarry Sunday, with disastrous results, according to Knoxville Police Department. According to a KPD release, KPD, Knoxville Fire Department, AMR ambulance service and Knoxville Rescue Squad responded to a possible drowning call at Fort Dickerson Quarry around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses on the scene said they saw a man - later identified as Smith- leap from a high cliff into the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vincent Andreula 2 hr Hmmmm 1
Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM 5 hr The Clapper 4
bikers against child abuse (Apr '13) 5 hr LUKE 17
Knoxville Mercury 8 hr Frances the Talki... 24
How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10) 21 hr Frances Mule 194
Radio Stations Mon The Hurricane 82
Do you smell that? Mon Phil Williams 17
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC