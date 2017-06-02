Knoxville police look for driver in I...

Knoxville police look for driver in I-40 hit and run

7 hrs ago

Police are looking for a driver they say left the scene of crash involving motorcyclists on Interstate 40 in Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department says just before 11 a.m. Friday morning, two motorcyclists were merging onto I-40 at the Strawberry Plains exist when a yellow truck, possibly a Chevy Avalanche, was driving past when a trailer became detached and hit the motorcycle.

