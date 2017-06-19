Knoxville police investigate stabbing...

Knoxville police investigate stabbing, search for suspect

6 hrs ago

Police said at around 11:00 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times at her apartment located at 5700 Pleasant Ridge Road in Creek Ridge Apartments. Officers said the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

