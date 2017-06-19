Knoxville Police Department investigating Saturday shooting

Officers responding to a call at 2:36 p.m. about a shooting found an Audi A6 crashed into a tree on Meadow View Road and driver Jerome P. Locke, 27, Knoxville, dead at the scene. Passenger Danielle Harrison, 20, Knoxville, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what the Knoxville Police Department said were injuries resulting from the crash.

