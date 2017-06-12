Knoxville police chief praises move to sue opioid drug makers Read Story Mary Scott
June 13, 2017: Three East Tennessee District Attorneys General are suing a drug manufacturer that they say produced highly-addictive opioid pain killers that hooked thousands of addicts and their children. Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch places the blame for Tennessee's opioid epidemic on many shoulders: from drug dealers to big pharma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
