Knoxville parents sound off ona

Knoxville parents sound off ona

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A Colorado medical expert is sending out a warning -- pushing to keep cell phones out of the hands of any child under the age of 13. At one and a half years old, baby Joe isn't getting much screen time. His parents say there's a time and place for cell phones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vincent Andreula 17 min Hmmmm 5
Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM 2 hr Jack Mioff 7
Radio Stations 6 hr Quote Me 83
bikers against child abuse (Apr '13) 11 hr LUKE 17
Knoxville Mercury 14 hr Frances the Talki... 24
How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10) Mon Frances Mule 194
Do you smell that? Mon Phil Williams 17
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC