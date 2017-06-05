Knoxville non-profit holds supply dri...

Knoxville non-profit holds supply drive for teachers

8 hrs ago

An overwhelming number of educators say they dip into their own pockets to pay for school supplies. According to a report from the Education Market Association , teachers spent $530 of their own money on classroom items.

Knoxville, TN

