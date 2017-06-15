Knoxville men arrested after slingshot shooting spree
Two men from Knoxville are facing dozens of charges after they were accused of using a slingshot to shoot ball bearings at cars, businesses and homes in the Johnson City area. Johnson City Police Department said Joseph Dechristina, 22, and Dakotah Shell, 26, each face 11 counts felony reckless endangerment, 15 counts of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of aggravated assault.
