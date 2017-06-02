Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uphold Paris Climate Accords
Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero gave her support to the Paris Climate Accords after President Trump's announcement of the United States withdrawing from the agreement. Rogero joins 83 other mayors across the country in supporting the agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walker Johnson (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|balkan warrior
|25
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|6 hr
|boomble
|1
|Knoxville Mercury
|7 hr
|balkan warrior
|18
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|9 hr
|andyea
|10
|fat ugly bartender at tx roadhouse
|9 hr
|collegelife
|2
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|12 hr
|BuildTheWall
|9
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|14 hr
|Protesters not local
|23
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC