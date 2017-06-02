Knoxville mayor joins others to conti...

Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uphold Paris Climate Accords

10 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero gave her support to the Paris Climate Accords after President Trump's announcement of the United States withdrawing from the agreement. Rogero joins 83 other mayors across the country in supporting the agreement.

