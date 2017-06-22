Knoxville mayor encourages people to ...

Knoxville mayor encourages people to vote in city elections

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero is launching "Go Vote! Knoxville," a campaign to encourage residents and business owners to get involved in selecting city council candidates who support their vision of Knoxville's future. Primary elections are August 29 and the general election is November 7. Voters will have the opportunity to elect five new city council members, a majority of the seats on the nine-member council.

