Knoxville man seeks down payment retu...

Knoxville man seeks down payment returned after car loan falls through

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville man who put $2,000 down on a used car saw his loan fall through. However, the dealer only returned a third of the down payment and kept the rest of the money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State auditors question payments to Knox County... (Oct '07) 4 hr J witt 38
News Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph... 11 hr XXX 6
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( 13 hr misfit 0676 22
Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut 20 hr Long Legged Mack ... 4
News Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more' 20 hr Spouted phartse 4
News Sevier County residents express concerns over g... (Jul '07) Sun Knoxxie 64
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... Sun South Knox Hombre 7
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC