Knoxville man convicted of impregnating child 2 times

Prosecutors said they plan to ask for the maximum penalty of 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole. If Golden State wins these NBA Finals over Cleveland in four or five games, the Warriors would finish with the second-best single-season win Game 5 is Thursday night and if Nashville wants to hoist the Stanley Cup, they have to get a road win against the defending Stanley Cup Cham KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.