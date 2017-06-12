Knoxville hopes to increase pedestrian safety on Cumberland Avenue
WATE - Temporary lane closures will be implemented on Cumberland Avenue this week as crews work on the last phase of the construction project. Concrete will be poured in the middle of the road to create a raised median between traffic lanes.
