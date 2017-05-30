Knoxville homicide investigations cou...

Knoxville homicide investigations could pass 2015 and 2016 numbers Read Story Aaron Wright

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Some troubling numbers about deadly crimes in Knoxville. Police say we've seen 15 homicides in 2017 and five in the month of May. While the numbers are growing, KPD Deputy Chief Kenny Miller says it's too soon to call these acts of violence a spike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( 2 hr BuildTheWall 9
Knoxville Mercury 2 hr Electra41 17
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 4 hr Protesters not local 23
News Knoxville Police officer arrested on aggravated... (Aug '07) Wed Tiger 5,860
Hardin Valley Ranch horse camp (Jul '14) Wed Jamieb 33
Best views in and around Knoxville Wed Small Town Girl 1
Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10) Wed josesantos 21
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC