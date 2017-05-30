Knoxville homicide investigations could pass 2015 and 2016 numbers Read Story Aaron Wright
Some troubling numbers about deadly crimes in Knoxville. Police say we've seen 15 homicides in 2017 and five in the month of May. While the numbers are growing, KPD Deputy Chief Kenny Miller says it's too soon to call these acts of violence a spike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|2 hr
|BuildTheWall
|9
|Knoxville Mercury
|2 hr
|Electra41
|17
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|4 hr
|Protesters not local
|23
|Knoxville Police officer arrested on aggravated... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Tiger
|5,860
|Hardin Valley Ranch horse camp (Jul '14)
|Wed
|Jamieb
|33
|Best views in and around Knoxville
|Wed
|Small Town Girl
|1
|Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10)
|Wed
|josesantos
|21
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC