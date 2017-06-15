Knoxville gang member who fled courthouse during jury deliberations recaptured
A known Knoxville gang member who fled the courthouse in April while a jury deliberated his case was arrested Thursday. Roshaun Colbert, 36, was taken into custody on Minnix Avenue by a team of Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force Officers.
