Knoxville firefighters honored for saving baby during apartment fire
A special award was presented Tuesday night to a group of Knoxville firefighters by Rep. Rick Staples and Mayor Madeline Rogero for saving a baby during an apartment fire earlier this year. The fire was reported in April at The Bricks apartments on East Magnolia Avenue.
