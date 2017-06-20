Knoxville firefighters honored for sa...

Knoxville firefighters honored for saving baby during apartment fire

A special award was presented Tuesday night to a group of Knoxville firefighters by Rep. Rick Staples and Mayor Madeline Rogero for saving a baby during an apartment fire earlier this year. The fire was reported in April at The Bricks apartments on East Magnolia Avenue.

