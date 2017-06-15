Knoxville fathers teaches children ho...

Knoxville fathers teaches children how to live to their potential

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Inside Shiloh Presbyterian Church in East Knoxville an important ministry for men is going on. Young men, many from single parent homes, spend a large part of their summer at UUNIK Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New skyscraper planned for downtown Knoxville (Jun '07) 2 hr Steven 61
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) 5 hr Aunt Fanny 28
News Sevier County residents express concerns over g... (Jul '07) Wed DonKnotts 65
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) Wed yeaIsaidit 38
How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10) Wed Radioactive Hombre 192
Mike Witcher Wed Kojak 6
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily Jun 13 David Brinkley 25
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC