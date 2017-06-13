Knoxville dog reunited with family af...

Knoxville dog reunited with family after one year missing

A 2-year-old American pit bull terrier named Havoc has been reunited with his family after being missing for a year. The reunion came only days after Havoc was featured as WATE 6 On Your Side and Young-Williams Animal Center's Pet of the Week.

