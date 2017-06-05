Knoxville couple witnesses Eric Berrya
Rebecca Scott Mills and her husband, Todd, were having dinner at Stock & Barrel on Wednesday night when her husband recognized Berry come into the restaurant and order food to go. When they were leaving, Mills said they saw Berry deliver the food to 3 homeless people in front of the parking garage at Market Square.
