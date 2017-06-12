Knoxville clinics tightening up protocol to avoid dog flu Read Story Raishad Hardnett

Knoxville clinics tightening up proto...

11 hrs ago

Many area dog clinics are tightening their protocols after doctors confirmed a fourth case of canine influenza, or dog flu, in Knoxville. The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine's virology lab said one of the infected dogs developed severe pneumonia and had to be euthanized.

