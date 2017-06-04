Knoxville Brewfest to support good cause
The 7th Annual Knoxville Brewfest will be held on June 17 to benefit CureDuchenne, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds research to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Knoxville Brewfest 2017 will be held from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at a new venue on the 700 Block of Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.
