Knoxville Brewfest to support good cause

The 7th Annual Knoxville Brewfest will be held on June 17 to benefit CureDuchenne, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds research to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Knoxville Brewfest 2017 will be held from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at a new venue on the 700 Block of Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.

