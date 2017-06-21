Knoxville-based company recalls hummus for possible listeria
House of Thaller is recalling 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping because the company was notified by a supplier that roasted pine nuts used in the topping had been recalled for possible listeria. The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored lid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM
|2 hr
|Jack Meoff
|9
|Murray Guard Inc
|8 hr
|John
|1
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Judges
|195
|The Psychic Conoco Lottery Women.
|11 hr
|AndAllofUs
|2
|Vincent Andreula
|15 hr
|Hmmmm
|1
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|18 hr
|Mark Messner
|31
|Fulmer to be UT advisor
|21 hr
|Copernicus Colinp...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC