Knoxville-based company recalls hummus for possible listeria

House of Thaller is recalling 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping because the company was notified by a supplier that roasted pine nuts used in the topping had been recalled for possible listeria. The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored lid.

