Knox County 19-year-old sentenced to 10 years in child porn case

A Knox County 19-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty in a child porn case that began when he was only 17. Joseph Adam Morton, 19, pleaded guilty on Friday to eight counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to a 10 year sentence with one year served as split confinement. Once released, he must register as a violent sex offender and will remain on lifetime supervision.

