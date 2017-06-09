Knox County 19-year-old sentenced to ...

Knox County 19-year-old sentenced to 10 years in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knox County 19-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty in a child porn case that began when he was only 17. Joseph Adam Morton, 19, pleaded guilty on Friday to eight counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to a 10 year sentence with one year served as split confinement. Once released, he must register as a violent sex offender and will remain on lifetime supervision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut 2 hr Knoxville past 11
News Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell 12 hr BuildTheWall 1
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( 12 hr BuildTheWall 28
tn republicans raised gas tax 14 hr Need to know 1
tn republican governor and republican legislatu... 15 hr Need to know 1
TN Democrats Raise Gas Tax 15 hr Need to know 2
Douglas Colgate 15 hr Need to know 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Knox County was issued at June 09 at 2:14PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC