Kiwanis Club : Bethany Christian Services helps keep families together
BCS, which is a national organization based in Grand Rapids, Mich., started operations in the Scenic City in 1982. Since then, two more offices have been opened in Knoxville and Nashville, leaving the Chattanooga office to serve a 60-mile radius in Tennessee and north Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Lazarus Pound
|57
|What places buy wedding dresses? (Nov '13)
|11 hr
|Yeah
|3
|Mark Green for Tennessee Governor
|11 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|13
|hauntings in Knoxville (Feb '11)
|20 hr
|Haunted
|18
|Sevier County residents express concerns over g... (Jul '07)
|Sat
|BellaMissouri
|66
|Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13)
|Jun 15
|Tom
|55
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|Jun 15
|Aunt Fanny
|28
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC