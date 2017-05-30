Kathleen Sparkman
Celebration of life services for Kathleen Sparkman, 93 of Baxter, will be held Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m. at the Baxter chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Skurlock Cemetery in White County.
