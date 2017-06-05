Jack B. Turner and Associates announces Bailey Martin achieves...
Jack B. Turner and Associates is pleased to announce that Bailey Martin CLU, for the 9th year in a row, has achieved membership in the 2017 Million Dollar Round Table - The Premier Association of Financial Professionals. Attaining membership in MDRT is a distinguishing career milestone achieved by less than one percent of the world's insurance and financial service professionals.
