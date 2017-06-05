Jack B. Turner and Associates announc...

Jack B. Turner and Associates announces Bailey Martin achieves...

Jack B. Turner and Associates is pleased to announce that Bailey Martin CLU, for the 9th year in a row, has achieved membership in the 2017 Million Dollar Round Table - The Premier Association of Financial Professionals. Attaining membership in MDRT is a distinguishing career milestone achieved by less than one percent of the world's insurance and financial service professionals.

