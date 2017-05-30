Inside-Tennessee 5 mins ago 9:27 p.m.Knoxville Election 2017: Meet the candidates
Five of the nine seats on city council will soon need to be filled. The council members representing the first, second, third, fourth and sixth districts are all term-limited, and therefore cannot run for re-election.
