Immigration attorney: 287(g) programa

Immigration attorney: 287(g) programa

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A new partnership between the Knox County Sheriff's office and federal immigration authorities will allow deputies to act on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Knox County Sheriff J.J. Jones told 10News previously that he hopes the 287 program will save taxpayer money and help the jail run more efficiently, since detainees will no longer have to spend 30-40 days in the county jail as ICE considers their deportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fat lesbians at tx roadhouse by west town 53 min South Knox Hombre 4
The Village Barn (Oct '10) 3 hr Don 29
World'S Fair Celtics Sixers game 10 hr charlieboy 1
tn republicans raised gas tax 13 hr South Knox Hombre 15
News Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house ... 16 hr Paul Pack 2
News Knox Co. Sheriff approved for ICE partnership; ... 21 hr Donald Trump The ... 2
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) Fri Paul Pack 244
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,296 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC