Immigration attorney: 287(g) programa
A new partnership between the Knox County Sheriff's office and federal immigration authorities will allow deputies to act on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Knox County Sheriff J.J. Jones told 10News previously that he hopes the 287 program will save taxpayer money and help the jail run more efficiently, since detainees will no longer have to spend 30-40 days in the county jail as ICE considers their deportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fat lesbians at tx roadhouse by west town
|53 min
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|The Village Barn (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Don
|29
|World'S Fair Celtics Sixers game
|10 hr
|charlieboy
|1
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|13 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house ...
|16 hr
|Paul Pack
|2
|Knox Co. Sheriff approved for ICE partnership; ...
|21 hr
|Donald Trump The ...
|2
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Paul Pack
|244
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC