Immigration attorney: 287(g) programa

A new partnership between the Knox County Sheriff's office and federal immigration authorities will allow deputies to act on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Knox County Sheriff J.J. Jones told 10News previously that he hopes the 287 program will save taxpayer money and help the jail run more efficiently, since detainees will no longer have to spend 30-40 days in the county jail as ICE considers their deportation.

