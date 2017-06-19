Hummus Sold At Wal-Mart, Target Recal...

Hummus Sold At Wal-Mart, Target Recalled For Listeria Risk

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

House Thaller sells its hummus with pine nut topping under three brand names, pictured above in images from the FDA. The hummus was recalled for potential contamination with listeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tn republicans raised gas tax 2 hr South Knox Hombre 10
Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM 10 hr Jack Meoff 9
Murray Guard Inc 16 hr John 1
How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10) 17 hr Judges 195
The Psychic Conoco Lottery Women. 19 hr AndAllofUs 2
Vincent Andreula 23 hr Hmmmm 1
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( Wed Mark Messner 31
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Knox County was issued at June 22 at 1:58AM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC