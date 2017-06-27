Holiday Inn Worlda s Fair Park to host job fair
Job seekers can apply for full-time and part-time positions. There will be openings for banquet servers, restaurant servers, bartenders, cooks, shuttle drivers, parking attendants, dishwashers, room attendants, sales coordinators, assistant front office managers, front desk agents and engineering generalists.
