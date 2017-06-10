Heartbreaker at Baker all womena s jo...

Heartbreaker at Baker all womena s joy ride first of ita s kind in Tennessee

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Bell Joy Ride Knoxville and 3rd Coast Productions is encouraging all women that mountain bike to come out for the 3rd Coast Productions Presents Bell Joy Ride Heartbreaker at Baker Enduro. Expect fun, fast and flowing downhill terrain.

Knoxville, TN

