Heartbreaker at Baker all womena s joy ride first of ita s kind in Tennessee
Bell Joy Ride Knoxville and 3rd Coast Productions is encouraging all women that mountain bike to come out for the 3rd Coast Productions Presents Bell Joy Ride Heartbreaker at Baker Enduro. Expect fun, fast and flowing downhill terrain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
