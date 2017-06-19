Have an idea for the next big thing? Apply for Knoxville startup daya s pitch competition
Innov865 is calling all inventors and entrepreneurs to submit their application for Innov865 Week's Startup Day 2017 pitch competition. New this year, the Startup Day pitch competition will feature two prize categories: judges' choice and crowd favorite.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
