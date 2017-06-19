Have an idea for the next big thing? ...

Have an idea for the next big thing? Apply for Knoxville startup daya s pitch competition

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Innov865 is calling all inventors and entrepreneurs to submit their application for Innov865 Week's Startup Day 2017 pitch competition. New this year, the Startup Day pitch competition will feature two prize categories: judges' choice and crowd favorite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blue Eyed Bettys at the Pub 6 hr Gradys shadow 1
How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10) 8 hr Frances Mule 194
Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM 9 hr Franco Columbo 2
Radio Stations 11 hr The Hurricane 82
Do you smell that? 11 hr Phil Williams 17
Mark Green for Tennessee Governor 13 hr South Knox Hombre 15
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) Sun Lazarus Pound 57
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC