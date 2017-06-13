Group working to build movie theater ...

Group working to build movie theater in North Knoxvillea s Happy Holler district

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The same group of people behind the Knoxville Horror Film Fest are raising money to open a single-screen movie theater in the Happy Holler neighborhood of North Knoxville. Organizer William Mahaffey says the city of Knoxville is missing "a hub for cinema culture, where audiences can enjoy the moviegoing experience at the same sort of locally-minded venue they choose for their eating, drinking and entertainment needs."

Knoxville, TN

