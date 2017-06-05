Great Schools Partnership kicks off summer programs Read Story Kendall Morris

Great Schools Partnership kicks off s...

Great Schools Partnership kicks off summer programs

This year, a non-profit dedicated to improving the health and education of Knox County students is launching more summer options than ever. This summer GSP is working with more than 40 partners at 11 community schools to provide activities to students over the summer.

