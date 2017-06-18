GMCW confront protesters with song
The Gay Men's Chorus of Washington traveled to Knoxville over the weekend to perform at Knoxville Pride Fest, as part of their Southern Equality Tour. After their performance, they were on their bus headed to their hotel when they noticed protesters on the side of the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
