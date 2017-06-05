General Session Court Cases Heard May 30
Sammy Joe Valentine , 9035 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for contempt and domestic assault. Christina D. Jones , 203 Seaton Ave., fined $150 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Madeline Rogero is a global warming nut
|3 hr
|Sam Davis of Powell
|12
|Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell
|16 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|16 hr
|BuildTheWall
|28
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|19 hr
|Need to know
|1
|tn republican governor and republican legislatu...
|19 hr
|Need to know
|1
|TN Democrats Raise Gas Tax
|19 hr
|Need to know
|2
|Douglas Colgate
|19 hr
|Need to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC