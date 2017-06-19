Gay Men's Chorus Sings Over Anti-LGBTQ Protestors at Knoxville Pride

Knoxville, Tennessee celebrated its pride event this last weekend. In addition to the event's more then 2,000 attendees and 80 national and local organizations, 12 religious protestors came with signs and t-shirts telling LGBTQ people that "homo sex is sin," "penises do not belong in the women's bathroom" and calling the Islamic prophet Muhammad a "child raping pervert.

