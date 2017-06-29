From welfare to wealth, Knoxville businessman overcomes odds to find success Read Story Mary Scott
At age 42, Knoxville businessman Josh Smith owns a multi-million dollar foundation and water proofing company, has been married for 21 years, and has four kids. While everything is going well now, there was a time in his life, he couldn't pay the bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|11 hr
|Streetlights
|37
|Wine bill passes House, would move to local vote (Feb '14)
|12 hr
|No Price Drop
|4
|Goodbye State Rep Harry Brooks
|18 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|When is going to stop
|18 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|Knoxville Mercury
|Wed
|Len Biased
|25
|surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13)
|Jun 27
|Cat Woman
|58
|Shooting on Whittle Springs Rd
|Jun 27
|Rudy Kipyard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC