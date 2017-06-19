Fox, Scripps Join $55 Million Round for FuboTV Streaming Startup 21 minutes ago
Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. participated in a $55 million funding round for FuboTV, a startup that offers an online, cable-like TV package with a focus on sports fans. The round, led by venture-capital firm Northzone, will help FuboTV expand its channel lineup and improve its technology, the company said in a statement.
