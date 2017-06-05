Follies to honor Gatlinburg fire victims

Host of a Blount County radio program, the late Cyndee Gray Harr penned the song "We All Rise." A performance of the song will close out this year's Front Page Follies musical revue to honor victims and first responders from last year's Smoky Mountain wildfires.

