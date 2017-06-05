Follies to honor Gatlinburg fire victims
Host of a Blount County radio program, the late Cyndee Gray Harr penned the song "We All Rise." A performance of the song will close out this year's Front Page Follies musical revue to honor victims and first responders from last year's Smoky Mountain wildfires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville mayor joins others to continue to uph...
|3 hr
|yeaIsaidit
|11
|Knoxville Mercury
|4 hr
|yeaIsaidit
|23
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|4 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|7
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Radioactive Hombre
|189
|Adult video booths cruising spots
|5 hr
|Twink
|1
|Mencer tree morning convoy
|22 hr
|Tallvol
|2
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|23 hr
|fact
|11
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC