Features 11 mins ago 2:36 p.m.Knoxville Brewfest is Saturday
Knoxville Brewfest is in a new location for 2017 in the heart of Downtown Knoxville on the 700 Block of Gay Street. That is the big parking lot across the street from the BijouTheatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
