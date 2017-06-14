Fathera s Day tribute: Adriel McCord
Adriel McCord is one of four Knoxville-area men who will be honored at the annual Father's Day luncheon hosted by the Beta Theta Boule Foundation. His colleagues say he is someone known around First Tennessee bank as someone who'll take time to let younger employees look over his shoulder.
