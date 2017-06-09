Farragut burglary suspect arrested in...

Farragut burglary suspect arrested in Powell

Maleake D. Tatham, 21, of Knoxville was taken into custody Thursday, just before 4:30 p.m., after a detective saw him pull into an apartment complex parking lot in Powell. Tatham was charged with aggravated burglary, theft and violation of probation.

