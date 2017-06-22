Expired, moldy food found at Knoxville tavern
Food with date marks that had expired, moldy food, and cleanliness issues are just a few of the critical violations found at two restaurants with the lowest scores. The inspector writes that hummus and cheese dip were out of date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Government phones
|4 hr
|Knoxville Newbie
|1
|Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :(
|5 hr
|misfit 0676
|32
|Do you smell that?
|7 hr
|rustyshackleford
|18
|tn republicans raised gas tax
|17 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Will West, Pony He Rides 98.7 FM
|Wed
|Jack Meoff
|9
|How does Phil Williams Show stay on the air? (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Judges
|195
|Fulmer to be UT advisor
|Wed
|Copernicus Colinp...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC