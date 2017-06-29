Education 36 mins ago 7:50 p.m.Tennes...

Education 36 mins ago 7:50 p.m.Tennesee School for the Deaf names first deaf superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

The new superintendent of the Tennessee School for the Deaf and West Tennessee School for the Deaf is the first deaf superintendent in the school's history. Dr. Nancylynn Ward was announced as the schools' new leader on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knox Co. Sheriff approved for ICE partnership; ... 1 hr Donald Trump The ... 2
News Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house ... 1 hr Electra41 1
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 6 hr Paul Pack 244
Another Fatal Stabbing on Knoxville Greenway :( Thu Streetlights 37
News Wine bill passes House, would move to local vote (Feb '14) Thu No Price Drop 4
Goodbye State Rep Harry Brooks Thu South Knox Hombre 1
When is going to stop Thu South Knox Hombre 5
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,622 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC