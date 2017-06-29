Education 36 mins ago 7:50 p.m.Tennesee School for the Deaf names first deaf superintendent
The new superintendent of the Tennessee School for the Deaf and West Tennessee School for the Deaf is the first deaf superintendent in the school's history. Dr. Nancylynn Ward was announced as the schools' new leader on Thursday.
