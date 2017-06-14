East Knoxville Freedom School promotes summer reading, positivity
Nearly 60 kids in Knoxville are back in the classroom this summer, but it is far from typical summer school. It is called the East Knoxville Freedom School at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy in East Knoxville, and it is designed to promote reading to make positive changes in the community.
